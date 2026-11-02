Pakistan lost $40 billion since 2019, business leaders urge reopening
Since 2019, Pakistan has lost around $40 billion after suspending trade with India, mainly due to political tensions.
This move forced Pakistani industries to buy supplies from far-off countries, making everything more expensive and complicated.
Now, business leaders are urging both sides to reopen trade, hoping it will ease economic stress and make essentials more affordable.
Noor Muhammad Qasuri urges trade reopening
The trade halt especially hurts Pakistan's pharma and textile sectors.
Noor Muhammad Qasuri, chairman of the Pak-India Business Council, says reopening trade could save the pharma industry $2 to $3 billion a year.
Textile companies are also paying an extra $5 billion just because they have to import from places like Brazil and China instead of nearby India.
Qasuri believes it is time to separate economic cooperation from political disagreements.