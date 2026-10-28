Pakistan LPG prices hit PKR 7,000 amid Iran import pause
World
Pakistan is dealing with a major gas crunch right now: LPG prices have shot up to PKR 7,000 for a 12-kg cylinder, and in some places, it's going for PKR 600 per kg.
With imports from Iran on pause and local production dropping, some households had begun using wood and coal for cooking.
Pakistan gas output down nearly 20%
Border closures with Iran have made getting gas even harder just as domestic output has dropped by nearly 20% over five years.
Add in a huge PKR 5.454 trillion energy debt and delayed supplier payments, and the official price cap of PKR 279 per kg feels out of reach for most people.
With winter coming, affordable energy is looking even less likely unless big changes happen soon.