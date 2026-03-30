Pakistan minister falls while welcoming Egypt FM; video goes viral 

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stumbled and fell on a red carpet while welcoming Egypt 's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Islamabad . The incident occurred at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during a diplomatic meeting aimed at de-escalating tensions in the Middle East on Sunday. The clip shows Dhar losing his balance as he greets the visiting dignitary, and he falls to the ground. He was promptly helped by security personnel standing nearby.

Meeting objectives Quadrilateral meeting addresses US Iran tensions Authorities later stated that the minister was unhurt, and the meeting proceeded as scheduled. The diplomatic meeting was part of a quadrilateral gathering hosted by Pakistan, which included foreign ministers from Egypt, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia. The talks were aimed at addressing rising regional tensions between the United States and Iran. According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, the two-day engagement involved "in-depth discussions on a range of issues," including efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.

Twitter Post Watch the video here نائب وزیراعظم اسحاق ڈار دفتر خارجہ میں مہمان وزرا خارجہ کا استقبال کرتے ہوئے فرش پر گر گئے۔ شکر ہے محفوظ رہے!!! pic.twitter.com/v82rMi3KOp — Nadir Baloch (@BalochNadir5) March 29, 2026

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Agenda focus Strait of Hormuz shipping disruptions discussed One of the key topics on the agenda was the situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively restricted by Iran since hostilities escalated on February 28. The waterway is a major route for oil and LNG, disruptions have occurred after Iran halted traffic in response to US and Israeli strikes. Notably, neither the United States nor Israel is part of these discussions.

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