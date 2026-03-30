LOADING...
Home / News / World News / Pakistan minister falls while welcoming Egypt FM; video goes viral 
Pakistan minister falls while welcoming Egypt FM; video goes viral 
The incident occurred in Islamabad

Pakistan minister falls while welcoming Egypt FM; video goes viral 

By Chanshimla Varah
Mar 30, 2026
12:10 pm
What's the story

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stumbled and fell on a red carpet while welcoming Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Islamabad. The incident occurred at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during a diplomatic meeting aimed at de-escalating tensions in the Middle East on Sunday. The clip shows Dhar losing his balance as he greets the visiting dignitary, and he falls to the ground. He was promptly helped by security personnel standing nearby.

Meeting objectives

Quadrilateral meeting addresses US Iran tensions

Authorities later stated that the minister was unhurt, and the meeting proceeded as scheduled. The diplomatic meeting was part of a quadrilateral gathering hosted by Pakistan, which included foreign ministers from Egypt, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia. The talks were aimed at addressing rising regional tensions between the United States and Iran. According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, the two-day engagement involved "in-depth discussions on a range of issues," including efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.

Twitter Post

Watch the video here

Advertisement

Agenda focus

Strait of Hormuz shipping disruptions discussed

One of the key topics on the agenda was the situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively restricted by Iran since hostilities escalated on February 28. The waterway is a major route for oil and LNG, disruptions have occurred after Iran halted traffic in response to US and Israeli strikes. Notably, neither the United States nor Israel is part of these discussions.

Advertisement

Mediation efforts

Pakistan offers hosting US Iran talks

Pakistan had earlier expressed its willingness to facilitate dialogue. Officials said they would be honored to host "meaningful talks between the US and Iran in the coming days for a lasting settlement." Around the same time the meeting was held, President Donald Trump claimed Iran had accepted most of Washington's 15-point ceasefire deal. While Iran agreed to many terms, he said he would be asking for a few more concessions. He did not disclose what these additional demands would be.

Advertisement