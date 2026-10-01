Pakistan names 9 retired generals as diplomats, Asim Munir queried
Pakistan just named nine retired military officers as diplomats, and it has gotten people talking, especially about how much sway Army Chief Asim Munir has these days.
Announced by Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the appointments send ex-generals like Kamran Tabrez Savera (heading to Nigeria) and Nayyar Naseer (off to Sri Lanka) into key international spots.
The move is part of a bigger plan that puts 17 noncareer diplomats in posts across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia.
Pakistan appoints 17 non-career envoys
This shake-up means Pakistan appointed 17 non-career ambassadors and high commissioners.
Alongside the military retirees, eight other outsiders are joining the diplomatic ranks.
Some see it as a fresh way to bring different experience into foreign policy, but others worry it could blur the lines between military influence and traditional diplomacy.
Either way, it has definitely gotten people asking what really makes someone qualified to represent Pakistan on the world stage.