Pakistan names 9 retired generals as diplomats, Asim Munir queried

Pakistan just named nine retired military officers as diplomats, and it has gotten people talking, especially about how much sway Army Chief Asim Munir has these days.

Announced by Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the appointments send ex-generals like Kamran Tabrez Savera (heading to Nigeria) and Nayyar Naseer (off to Sri Lanka) into key international spots.

The move is part of a bigger plan that puts 17 noncareer diplomats in posts across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia.