Pakistan Navy conducts successful anti-ship missile launch from PNS/M Hangor
Pakistan's navy just pulled off a successful anti-ship missile launch from its newest submarine, the PNS/M Hangor, in the northern Arabian Sea.
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf was there to see it in action.
This is a big step for Pakistan's underwater fleet and shows they are leveling up their maritime game.
Hangor-class program builds 8 AIP submarines
The Hangor-class program is at the heart of Pakistan's naval upgrade: eight subs in total, with one-half built in China and one-half assembled locally thanks to a technology transfer deal.
These subs use air-independent propulsion (AIP), letting them stay underwater longer and making them tougher to spot.
The project highlights how closely Pakistan is working with China to boost its defenses and keep bigger navies on their toes nearby.