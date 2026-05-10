Pakistan: Suicide attack kills 14 police officers

The death toll from a suicide attack on a security post in northwest Pakistan has risen to 14 police officers, authorities said. The attack was claimed by a self-proclaimed breakaway group of the Pakistan Taliban. A suicide bomber and several gunmen detonated an explosives-laden vehicle near a security post in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, late Saturday.

Attack aftermath Some officers died later when building collapsed The attack led to an intense shootout between the attackers and police officers. Some officers were killed instantly during the exchange, while others died later when the building collapsed. Three police officers were also injured in this incident. Rescuers worked for hours with heavy machinery to pull bodies from under the rubble, senior police official Sajjad Khan told AP.

Group's claim Newly formed militant group claims responsibility The newly formed militant group, Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement sent to reporters. Although the group claims it was formed by splinter factions of the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), authorities have accused it of being a front for TTP. This incident is part of a recent surge in militant violence in Pakistan, which has largely been blamed on TTP.

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