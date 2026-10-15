Pakistan parliament approves emergency rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after attacks
Pakistan's parliament just approved emergency rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after a spike in violence, especially with attacks linked to militants.
The province, which was run by Imran Khan's PTI, now falls under direct federal control, a move that sparked protests from opposition parties during the joint parliamentary session.
Government cites security amid rights concerns
The government says it had to step in because things were getting out of hand and local leaders weren't able to restore order.
Governor's rule can be extended in periods of two months, subject to a maximum of six months, giving the federal government more control to tackle security threats.
While some groups such as Amnesty International worry about human rights, officials insist this is about bringing peace back to the region and following constitutional rules.