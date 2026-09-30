Pakistan pledges support to Saudi under Mecca Joint Defense Agreement
Pakistan has officially pledged to support Saudi Arabia if it faces attacks from Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif highlighted the importance of a new alliance with Saudi Arabia and Turkey, called the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, signed in August.
This pact means if one country is attacked, all three will respond together.
Pakistan offers means, UN diplomats meet
Asif said Pakistan is "whatever means are available at our disposal, they'll be available to Saudi Arabia also. I think that's a categoric statement," but did not say whether troops would be sent directly into action.
Top diplomats from the three countries recently met at the United Nations to discuss implementing the new defense pact and coordinating a response to attacks targeting Mecca and other sites in Saudi Arabia.