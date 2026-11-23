Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Russia, meet President Putin
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Russia from November 30 to December 2, marking his first trip there as prime minister.
He will meet President Putin to talk about boosting energy ties, investment, and regional security: think oil, gas, defense, and trade all on the table.
Reviving Pakistan Steel Mills
A major goal is reviving the Pakistan Steel Mills (originally built with Russian help) and attracting Russian investment in Pakistan's oil and gas sectors.
Right after Russia, Sharif will join other leaders at the ECO Summit in Iran on December 3-4 to discuss regional trade and cooperation, lining up with Pakistan's upcoming chairmanship of the group.