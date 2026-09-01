Pakistan PMO crops Modi out of SCO group photo 

Social media users were quick to notice the edited photograph and criticized Pakistan for its "immature social media theatrics."

Some even edited the photo to add a "begging bowl" in Sharif's hands, referring to his previous comments about seeking financial help globally.

One user on X wrote, "Pakistan PM cropped the image to not show PM Modi. Meanwhile, Modi shared the full pic. Typical Pakistani mindset."

Amid the backlash, Sharif later shared the full group photo on his X account.