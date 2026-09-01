Pakistan PMO crops Modi out of SCO group photo
What's the story
The official social media handle of the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Tuesday shared a cropped photograph of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek. The edited image prominently featured Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at its center, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and a few other leaders were removed from the frame.
Unedited image
What did the original picture show?
The theatrics did not end there. Sharif's official account on Facebook also cropped Modi out of a video showing the SCO leaders' roundtable in Bishkek.
However, PM Modi shared the unedited group photograph on his social media handles.
The original picture shows Sharif standing fourth from the right, contrary to the edited version's implication of him being at the center.
Online reaction
Users on X criticized Pakistan
Social media users were quick to notice the edited photograph and criticized Pakistan for its "immature social media theatrics."
Some even edited the photo to add a "begging bowl" in Sharif's hands, referring to his previous comments about seeking financial help globally.
One user on X wrote, "Pakistan PM cropped the image to not show PM Modi. Meanwhile, Modi shared the full pic. Typical Pakistani mindset."
Amid the backlash, Sharif later shared the full group photo on his X account.
Summit speech
Modi focused on terrorism during SCO summit
During the summit, Modi focused on the issue of terrorism.
He said, "Those countries that use terrorism as an instrument of their policy and provide support to terrorists must be sent a strong message that terrorism cannot be a strategic asset for anyone."
He called for dismantling the entire terror ecosystem, including its financing, recruitment, radicalization, and safe haven.
"We must speak with one voice that there can be no room for double standards on this serious issue," he said.