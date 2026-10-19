Pakistan ready to stand by Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks

The pact is about keeping the region stable and safe, not picking fights.

Lt. Gen. Chaudhry explained it's a defensive deal: if one ally is attacked, everyone steps in.

There's also a joint maritime force to protect important waterways like Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Plus, Pakistan is working with all parties (even Iran) to calm things down and says other countries can join if they share the same goals for peace.