Pakistan ready to stand by Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks
Pakistan says it's ready to stand by Saudi Arabia as Houthi attacks ramp up.
Military spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry called the safety of Saudi Arabia and its holy sites "non-negotiable."
This commitment follows an August defense pact with Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, agreeing that any attack on one means all three respond together.
Pakistan military says pact is defensive
The pact is about keeping the region stable and safe, not picking fights.
Lt. Gen. Chaudhry explained it's a defensive deal: if one ally is attacked, everyone steps in.
There's also a joint maritime force to protect important waterways like Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
Plus, Pakistan is working with all parties (even Iran) to calm things down and says other countries can join if they share the same goals for peace.