Pakistan records 1,232 rebel attacks with 545 September deaths

Pakistan has been hit by 1,232 rebel attacks in just the first nine months of 2026, a sharp rise that has left the country on edge.

September was especially tough, with 225 attacks and 545 lives lost, and the number of attacks reached a 12-year high.

Most of these assaults targeted police and military forces, with groups like Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Ittehad Mujahideen Pakistan (IMP) behind much of the violence.