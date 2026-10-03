Pakistan records 1,232 rebel attacks with 545 September deaths
Pakistan has been hit by 1,232 rebel attacks in just the first nine months of 2026, a sharp rise that has left the country on edge.
September was especially tough, with 225 attacks and 545 lives lost, and the number of attacks reached a 12-year high.
Most of these assaults targeted police and military forces, with groups like Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Ittehad Mujahideen Pakistan (IMP) behind much of the violence.
Balochistan bore more than half attacks
Balochistan has taken the hardest hit, seeing more than half the total attacks nationwide. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former tribal areas have also faced heavy violence.
The jump in attacks from August to September (up by 13%) shows things are not calming down anytime soon.
Meanwhile, Pakistan is blaming the ruling Afghan Taliban for sheltering TTP militants, which is only adding more tension between the neighbors.