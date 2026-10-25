Pakistan reopens Gabd-Rimdan border crossing with Iran after week-long shutdown
World
After a week-long shutdown, Pakistan has reopened its key Gabd-Rimdan border crossing with Iran.
The closure had halted vital trade, sparked worries about liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortages just as winter sets in, and left many transporters stranded.
With the border open again, traders are finally getting some relief.
Pakistan boosts security for trade convoys
While the border was closed, dozens of freight trucks were attacked and set on fire by unidentified gunmen, and several others were damaged.
To keep things safer now, authorities have boosted security for trade convoys.
The reopening is expected to help steady energy and food prices in Pakistan, and get supply chains back on track.