Pakistan rethinks nuclear posture after reports of India arming submarines
World
Pakistan is rethinking its nuclear game plan after India stepped up its military tech, especially with reports about India putting nuclear weapons on submarines.
Retired Lt. Gen. Khalid Kidwai, an adviser to Pakistan's National Command Authority (NCA), shared these concerns at a conference in Islamabad, saying South Asia's stability could be at risk if things keep escalating.
Pakistan says India's missiles threaten no-first-use
Tensions have been high since the 2025 standoff between the two countries.
Pakistani officials point to recent reports and say India's new missile tech (like canisterized missiles and MIRVs) could mean it's moving away from its old no-first-use promise.
With all these upgrades, Pakistan says it needs to rethink how it keeps itself safe.