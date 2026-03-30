Iran denies direct US talks in Pakistan, says demands relayed

Iran has rejected Pakistan's claim of hosting direct talks between the United States and Iran. The Iranian Consulate General in Mumbai clarified that no such discussions took place; only unreasonable demands were relayed through intermediaries. "No direct US talks; only excessive, unreasonable demands via intermediaries," the consulate said. It added that Pakistan's forums are its own business and Iran wasn't involved in them.

Diplomatic discussions Ishaq Dar convenes ministers on Hormuz The Pakistani announcement came after Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar hosted Saudi Arabia's, Egypt's, and Turkey's ministers in Islamabad. They discussed the war's impact on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Dar said visiting ministers supported potential US-Iran talks in Islamabad. He claimed he and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had spoken with senior Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Diplomatic denial Iran targets Kuwaiti plant, Israeli refinery Tehran has denied holding any official talks with Washington but acknowledged responding to a 15-point plan proposed by US President Donald Trump through Islamabad. Meanwhile, the United States and Israel continued their military actions against Iran. Iran targeted a key water and electrical plant in Kuwait as part of its campaign against Gulf Arab states, and an oil refinery in northern Israel.

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