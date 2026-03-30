Iran denies direct US talks in Pakistan, says demands relayed
What's the story
Iran has rejected Pakistan's claim of hosting direct talks between the United States and Iran. The Iranian Consulate General in Mumbai clarified that no such discussions took place; only unreasonable demands were relayed through intermediaries. "No direct US talks; only excessive, unreasonable demands via intermediaries," the consulate said. It added that Pakistan's forums are its own business and Iran wasn't involved in them.
Diplomatic discussions
Ishaq Dar convenes ministers on Hormuz
The Pakistani announcement came after Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar hosted Saudi Arabia's, Egypt's, and Turkey's ministers in Islamabad. They discussed the war's impact on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Dar said visiting ministers supported potential US-Iran talks in Islamabad. He claimed he and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had spoken with senior Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Diplomatic denial
Iran targets Kuwaiti plant, Israeli refinery
Tehran has denied holding any official talks with Washington but acknowledged responding to a 15-point plan proposed by US President Donald Trump through Islamabad. Meanwhile, the United States and Israel continued their military actions against Iran. Iran targeted a key water and electrical plant in Kuwait as part of its campaign against Gulf Arab states, and an oil refinery in northern Israel.
Concession announcement
Trump: Iran to allow 20 tankers
US President Donald Trump announced that Iran would allow 20 oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz as a gesture of respect. With 2,500 US Marines already in the region and another similar-sized contingent on its way, Trump raised the possibility of seizing Iran's Kharg Island oil terminal in the Persian Gulf.