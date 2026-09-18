One-dish wedding menu, no new vehicles: Pakistan's austerity measures
What's the story
Pakistan is reeling under a severe fuel crisis, worsened by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The Shehbaz Sharif-led government has announced strict austerity measures to tackle the issue, according to Dawn. These include a ban on purchasing new vehicles and limiting wedding menus to one dish. The measures are similar to those imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.
Measures outlined
Other measures include foreign travel ban for federal officials
The new austerity measures include a 50% cut in fuel allowances for official government vehicles, excluding operational vehicles of the armed forces, civil armed forces, law enforcement agencies, essential services and the Federal Board of Revenue.
However, armed forces and essential services are exempt from this rule.
The government has also imposed a foreign travel ban on federal officials for three months, with economy class travel mandated for unavoidable overseas trips by ministers and other high-ranking officials.
Crisis deepens
Pakistan's energy crisis worsens due to Iran war
Pakistan's energy crisis has worsened since the Iran war started in February.
The country imports over 85% of its crude oil from Saudi Arabia and the UAE via the Strait of Hormuz, which is now blocked due to regional conflicts.
Further complicating matters is the closure of the East-West pipeline by Saudi Arabia after a drone attack from Iraq.
Price hike
Protests erupt against rising fuel prices
Since the start of the Iran war, fuel prices in Pakistan have been on a steady rise. Petrol and diesel prices have surged to PKR 390.79 and PKR 424.92, respectively, as of September 18.
The rising costs have led to widespread protests across the country in August.
Currently, it remains unclear how long Pakistan will continue to face this energy crisis.