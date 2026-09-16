Pakistan considering 'smart lockdown' to reduce fuel consumption

On Tuesday night, the government raised petrol prices by Rs. 4.10 per liter and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs. 6.41 per liter.

Petrol now costs Rs. 384.34 per liter, while HSD is priced at Rs. 415.83 per liter, according to a Petroleum Division notification.

The price hike comes amid warnings of possible disruptions to oil supplies due to worsening security situations around the Hormuz and Bab El-Mandeb straits.