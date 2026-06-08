Pakistan's new satellite constellation spying on Indian territory round-the-clock: Report
What's the story
Pakistan has rapidly expanded its Earth-observation satellite network, launching six satellites between January 2025 and June 2026, a course of just 16 months, The Print stated in a report. Most of these satellites are positioned to keep a constant watch on Indian territory, especially northern India, including Jammu and Kashmir. The expansion comes more than a year after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire following "Operation Sindoor."
Strategic surveillance
Analyzing the 6 satellites launched by Pakistan
The report analyzed the launches of PAUSAT-1, PRSC-EO1, PRSS-2, HS-1, PRSC-EO2, and PRSC-EO3 satellites by Pakistan. These satellites are primarily meant for Earth observation and high-resolution imagery. Some even have advanced features like hyperspectral imaging and AI-assisted image processing. Their orbital positions allow them to repeatedly image the same regions, helping detect changes over time.
Launch pace
Rapid progress in Pakistan's space program
The pace of Pakistan's satellite launches is a marked departure from its historically slow space program. Since its inception in 1961, the country has launched only 15 satellites, with six of them launched within the last 16 months. This rapid progress indicates strong external support, especially from China. Most of these recent satellites were either launched on Chinese rockets or developed through China-Pakistan cooperation.
Satellite features
PRSC-EO3 satellite's unique orbit enhances revisit rates over northern India
A key highlight is PRSC-EO3, launched in April 2026. Its orbit is different from the Sun-synchronous orbits usually used by Earth-observation satellites. Instead of global coverage, it increases revisit rates over South Asia, particularly northern India and Kashmir. Although Pakistan claims these satellites are civilian platforms for agriculture, disaster management, and resource monitoring, modern Earth-observation satellites often have dual-use capabilities.
Security implications
Strategic satellite program setbacks for India
These developments come as India has faced several setbacks in strategic satellite programs between 2025 and 2026. Missions involving Earth-observation and navigation satellites suffered failures, including EOS-N1, EOS-09, and NavIC NVS-02 missions. Space-based surveillance is a key element of modern warfare and national security. The report cited experts as saying that India needs to bolster its own satellite capabilities to keep pace with the changing dynamics of regional security.