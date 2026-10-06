Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey activate Mecca pact, Ishaq Dar walkout

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey just activated the Mecca Joint Defence Pact to deal with Houthi missile and drone threats.

The plan is for military forces to be ready for fast deployment inside Saudi Arabia.

But things got awkward when Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar walked out of a press briefing after being asked whether parliamentary approval would be sought before committing Pakistani forces to kinetic operations against Houthi rebels in Yemen.