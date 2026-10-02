Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey meet in Riyadh over Houthi attacks
Officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey are meeting in Riyadh next week to figure out how to handle a spike in Houthi attacks.
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar says they'll also talk about possible political moves with the Iran-backed group.
This urgent sit-down is part of the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, which Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey signed on August 7.
Mecca pact pledges mutual defense
Signed on August 7, this pact means if one member is attacked, all three stand together, kind of like a security squad.
They're still working out how everything will run, with more countries possibly joining once it's fully up and running (expected within a year).
With recent threats rising in the region, leaders say this agreement is about making everyone safer and more prepared.