Pakistan says Saudi Arabia's security non-negotiable after Houthi attacks

Pakistan just made it clear it is standing firmly with Saudi Arabia after recent Houthi attacks.

Army spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry called the security of Saudi Arabia and its holy sites "non-negotiable," saying Pakistan is ready to offer "whatever support is needed," and said the alliance could respond collectively if a member came under attack, with deterrence needing to be re-established "by all means that are available to the three countries."