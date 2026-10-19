Pakistan says Saudi Arabia's security non-negotiable after Houthi attacks
Pakistan just made it clear it is standing firmly with Saudi Arabia after recent Houthi attacks.
Army spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry called the security of Saudi Arabia and its holy sites "non-negotiable," saying Pakistan is ready to offer "whatever support is needed," and said the alliance could respond collectively if a member came under attack, with deterrence needing to be re-established "by all means that are available to the three countries."
Makkah pact promises support and diplomacy
This promise comes from the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, a pact involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey in a crisis.
While details on what kind of help weren't shared, Chaudhry stressed Pakistan's commitment.
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi spoke at a global forum, calling the agreement a tool for peace and praising efforts to keep dialogue open between the US and Iran, with Qatar helping out as mediator.
So, while Pakistan is prepared for action, it is also rooting for diplomacy to keep things calm in the region.