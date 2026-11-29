Pakistan sends army troops to Saudi Arabia against Houthi attacks
Pakistan is sending army troops to Saudi Arabia to help boost the kingdom's defenses against a spike in attacks from Houthi rebels.
The move highlights existing military cooperation between the two countries, with top officials, like Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and the Saudi ambassador, attending a send-off ceremony over the weekend.
Pakistani troops to protect Saudi borders
Pakistani troops will be stationed inside Saudi Arabia, focusing on protecting its borders and key sites.
This deployment comes as part of ongoing defense agreements, showing both countries' commitment to regional stability at a tense time.
With Houthi attacks increasing, this collaboration aims to strengthen security and deter further threats.