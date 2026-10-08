Pakistan sets ₹195 benchmark per 1,000 monetized YouTube views
Pakistan's tax machinery introduced a new benchmark for digital creators: if you make money from YouTube, Pakistan has set a ₹195 benchmark for every 1,000 monetized views generated by monetized YouTube content.
The move is part of the government's push to bring online earnings into the tax system as the country looks for new ways to boost revenue.
Creators may need to declare earnings
It is not just ad revenue: sponsorships, gifts, and even free products all count as taxable.
Creators could increasingly be required to declare their platform earnings and income or benefits received through brand collaborations and promotional arrangements, but there is some flexibility: you can claim certain production costs and show if your actual earnings are lower than the income determined under the benchmark formula.
This change puts digital creators firmly on the government's radar and aims to bring more creator earnings into the tax net in Pakistan's growing creator economy.