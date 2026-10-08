Pakistan sets ₹195 benchmark per 1,000 monetized YouTube views

It is not just ad revenue: sponsorships, gifts, and even free products all count as taxable.

Creators could increasingly be required to declare their platform earnings and income or benefits received through brand collaborations and promotional arrangements, but there is some flexibility: you can claim certain production costs and show if your actual earnings are lower than the income determined under the benchmark formula.

This change puts digital creators firmly on the government's radar and aims to bring more creator earnings into the tax net in Pakistan's growing creator economy.