Pakistan strikes in Kunar and Helmand escalate tensions with Afghanistan
Things are tense between Pakistan and Afghanistan after Pakistan launched airstrikes on Thursday, October 1, 2026, targeting what it says were militant hideouts in Kunar and Helmand.
Islamabad claims the strikes killed at least 22 terrorists, but Afghan officials say nine civilians lost their lives and 11 more were hurt.
The two sides are now trading accusations, making an already tricky relationship even more complicated.
Pakistan cites 'Ghazab lil Haq' campaign
Pakistan says these attacks are part of its Ghazab lil Haq campaign, basically a mission to stop militants crossing over from Afghanistan.
Officials insist they acted on solid intel to protect regional security.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Taliban is calling out Pakistan for what it sees as aggression against civilians, highlighting just how tough cooperation is between these neighbors right now.