Pakistan to host next US-Iran talks covering nuclear, sanctions issues
What's the story
Pakistan will host the next round of talks between the United States and Iran, diplomatic sources told CNN-News18. The discussions, the sources said, will mainly focus on sanctions and Iran's nuclear program. The venue for these talks will be Islamabad. This development comes after recent positive meetings between Iranian and American officials in Doha last week.
Mediation efforts
Pakistan's mediatory role in US-Iran conflict
Pakistan has already played a key role in mediating the US-Iran conflict. In April, it facilitated a temporary ceasefire and later helped broker an interim agreement between the two nations. Now, Islamabad is working on a final deal to formally end hostilities. This upcoming round of talks will include technical-level meetings likely attended by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law.
Venue
Two possible venues for technical talks
"There are two possible venues for the technical talks - Islamabad and the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland," one diplomatic source earlier told the Dawn. "Islamabad, however, is the more likely option." The talks are expected to take place on July 11, although a final decision has yet to be decided. The talks were temporarily delayed because of multi-day funeral ceremonies for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on the first day of the war.
Fee disputes
Differences on Strait of Hormuz transit fees remain
The July 11 meeting is intended to move forward the framework established under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, which gave both sides 60 days to negotiate a comprehensive agreement on Iran's nuclear program and other concerns. While the US and Iran have not resumed hostilities, they continue to publicly present differing positions on key issues. Trump has said there will be no fee for transiting the Strait of Hormuz, but Iran insists it reserves the right to charge passage fees.
Program disputes
Another major sticking point: Iran's nuclear program
Another major sticking point in the US-Iran negotiations is Iran's nuclear program. Tehran insists on its right to enrich uranium, while Washington has proposed a 20-year freeze on enrichment. Iran, however, proposes a five-year freeze instead. Neither the United States, Iran or Pakistan has made any public announcement on the place or date of the next round of talks.