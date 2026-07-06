Pakistan to host next US-Iran talks covering nuclear, sanctions issues

Venue

Two possible venues for technical talks

"There are two possible venues for the technical talks - Islamabad and the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland," one diplomatic source earlier told the Dawn. "Islamabad, however, is the more likely option." The talks are expected to take place on July 11, although a final decision has yet to be decided. The talks were temporarily delayed because of multi-day funeral ceremonies for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on the first day of the war.