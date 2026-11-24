This culture ministers' meeting is just the start: Pakistan will also host more big SCO events soon, like defense and foreign ministers' conferences ahead of the August summit.

Since the Pahalgam attack last year, top-level visits between India and Pakistan have basically stopped.

Indian officials say attending these SCO meetings shows they're committed to regional teamwork, but it doesn't mean relations are warming up just yet.

High-level participation from India remains uncertain unless there's real progress on security issues.