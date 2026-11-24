Pakistan to invite India to SCO culture meet next year
Pakistan is set to deliver an invitation to India for a meeting of ministers of culture next year, as part of its leadership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
The invite comes after Pakistan participated in an SCO event in New Delhi, offering a rare chance for cultural exchange even as political tensions remain high.
High level Indian attendance uncertain
This culture ministers' meeting is just the start: Pakistan will also host more big SCO events soon, like defense and foreign ministers' conferences ahead of the August summit.
Since the Pahalgam attack last year, top-level visits between India and Pakistan have basically stopped.
Indian officials say attending these SCO meetings shows they're committed to regional teamwork, but it doesn't mean relations are warming up just yet.
High-level participation from India remains uncertain unless there's real progress on security issues.