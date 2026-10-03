Pakistan to send up to 25,000 troops to Saudi Arabia
World
Pakistan is preparing to send up to 25,000 troops to Saudi Arabia as part of a defense agreement, mainly because of rising tensions with Yemen's Houthi rebels.
With more than 15,000 Pakistani soldiers already stationed there, this move shows just how close the two countries are when it comes to military cooperation.
Pakistan to supply Saudi air defenses
Along with extra troops, Pakistan is set to deliver advanced gear like air-defense systems, rockets, and drones to help strengthen Saudi Arabia's defenses.
Leaders from Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia are also planning talks in Riyadh about working together on security, hinting at even more collaboration down the line.