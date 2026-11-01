Pakistan warns Afghanistan it may act if militants launch attacks
Pakistan has told Afghanistan to crack down on militants using Afghan territory for attacks, warning it might act alone if things do not change.
Officials say the Afghan Taliban are turning a blind eye to these threats and blaming Pakistan for rising tensions.
For Islamabad, stopping terrorism from across the border is nonnegotiable: it is making it clear national security comes first.
Afghan Taliban blame Pakistan, Islamabad rebuts
This tough talk follows claims from the Afghan Taliban that Pakistan is not interested in peaceful talks and is at fault due to "wrong policies."
But Pakistan says the real problem is the Taliban not acting against terrorists on their side.
With repeated border clashes and finger-pointing making things worse, Pakistan is saying the responsibility for addressing these threats rests squarely with the Afghan Taliban regime, but also says it will not hesitate to protect itself if needed.