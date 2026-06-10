Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan kill 13 civilians
What's the story
Afghanistan has accused Pakistan of conducting cross-border airstrikes that killed at least 13 people and injured 14 others. The strikes reportedly targeted civilian homes in the provinces of Kunar, Khost, and Paktika. Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on X, "Last night, the Pakistani military once again violated Afghanistan's airspace and bombed civilian homes in the provinces of Kunar, Khost, and Paktika. As a result of these attacks, 11 children, one woman, and one elderly man were killed."
Rising hostilities
Airstrikes come after a relatively quiet period
The airstrikes come after a relatively quiet period along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. The latest violence is being viewed as one of the most serious escalations in recent weeks. A United Nations report released last month had estimated that at least 372 Afghan civilians were killed and 397 others injured during the earlier phase of the conflict in the first three months of the year.
Ongoing conflict
Pakistan accused of harboring militants
Pakistan has accused Afghanistan of harboring militants who carry out attacks inside Pakistan. This includes the Pakistani Taliban, or Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which is allied with the Afghan Taliban. However, Kabul denies these charges. In February, Pakistan declared an open war on Afghanistan, following an increase in militant attacks on civilians and security personnel within Pakistan.