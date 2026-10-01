Pakistani airstrikes on 2 Helmand homes kill 9, injure 11
World
On Thursday, October 1, 2026, Pakistani airstrikes hit two homes in Afghanistan's Helmand province, leaving nine people dead and 11 injured.
Most of the victims were women and children, according to Afghan officials.
This has pushed tensions between the two countries even higher.
Afghanistan: 28 fighters killed, Pakistan denies
The strikes happened days after Afghanistan reported that 28 fighters (mostly ex-Afghan security forces) were killed crossing over from Pakistan.
Pakistan denies helping these fighters, but the Durand Line border remains a major sore spot.