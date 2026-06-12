Pakistani jailed for raping UK teen, then asking 'you enjoyed?'
What's the story
A Pakistani asylum seeker, Sheraz Malik, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by a United Kingdom court for raping an intoxicated 18-year-old girl. The incident took place at Sutton Lawn Park in June 2025, when the girl and her friend had been out drinking. When the survivor's male friend asked Malik and his group to "look after her" while he went to meet another friend, Malik took her to a secluded area and raped her.
Trial details
Malik was convicted by a jury in January
The survivor testified during the trial that she was scared to say no. According to The Sun, Malik later asked her, "Did you enjoy that?" Malik, who denied the allegations, claiming the sex was consensual, was convicted by a jury in January on two counts of rape. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with an additional four years on extended license after release.
Sentencing remarks
Judge slams Malik for using derogatory language toward survivor
During sentencing, Judge Simon Ash KC noted that Malik targeted a vulnerable young woman who was heavily intoxicated and alone with strangers at night. Judge Ash also highlighted Malik's repeated use of derogatory language toward the survivor, calling her a "slut" after the assault. He said, "When she tried to resist, you hit her hard to the face and head." The judge added that Malik posed a "significant risk" to society and showed no remorse for his actions.
Victim
Malik had 'distorted thinking in relation to consent'
In an impact statement, the teenager spoke about how she struggles with nightmares and coping after the attack. "I find myself struggling to cope," she said, adding, "I keep having nightmares about the incident and the medical examination after it." A pre-sentence report stated that Malik had "distorted thinking in relation to consent, personal entitlement, and the objectification of women."
Ongoing investigation
Another man from Malik's group also raped the woman
The court heard that another man from Malik's group also raped the woman that night. This second suspect remains unidentified and at large. Nottinghamshire Police continue to search for him. Malik is a Pakistani asylum seeker who previously resided in Italy, Germany, and France before moving to the United Kingdom. He had been in Britain for less than a year when the incident occurred.