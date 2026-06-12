The incident took place in June 2025

Pakistani jailed for raping UK teen, then asking 'you enjoyed?'

By Chanshimla Varah 04:43 pm Jun 12, 202604:43 pm

What's the story

A Pakistani asylum seeker, Sheraz Malik, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by a United Kingdom court for raping an intoxicated 18-year-old girl. The incident took place at Sutton Lawn Park in June 2025, when the girl and her friend had been out drinking. When the survivor's male friend asked Malik and his group to "look after her" while he went to meet another friend, Malik took her to a secluded area and raped her.