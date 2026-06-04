Pakistanis who gang-raped French mother, traveling with kids, get death
What's the story
The Lahore High Court (LHC) has upheld the death sentences of two men, Abid Ali and Shafqat Ali, convicted for gang-raping a French tourist in front of her children. The incident took place on September 9, 2020, when the victim's car broke down on the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway near Lahore. The attackers broke a window and dragged her out at gunpoint before raping her in front of her three children.
Investigation progress
How investigation led to the rapists
The investigation into the crime was swift, with mobile phone data and DNA evidence being key to identifying the attackers. The woman, who held French-Pakistani dual heritage, later recognized both men during legal proceedings, and one of them, Shafqat, confessed before a magistrate. An anti-terrorism court convicted the duo in March 2021 on charges of gang rape, kidnapping, robbery and terrorism-related offenses.
Appeal outcome
Appeals dismissed, sentences upheld
The convicts had appealed against their conviction, arguing inconsistencies in the prosecution's case and unreliable evidence. However, prosecutors argued that the trial court had carefully examined all material before delivering its verdict in 2021. The LHC judges agreed with these arguments and dismissed the appeals, thereby upholding the death sentences handed down by the trial court.
Crime impact
Incident sparked nationwide protests
The gang rape incident had sparked widespread protests and public anger. The outrage was further fueled by controversial remarks from then Lahore police chief Umer Sheikh, who questioned why the woman was traveling at night and suggested she should have taken a different route. The case energized human rights groups, who increased their requests for the government to improve the legal consequences for sexual violence. In Pakistan, all executions are carried out by hanging, but public executions are not common.