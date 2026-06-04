Pakistanis who gang-raped French mother, traveling with kids, get death 

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has upheld the death sentences of two men, Abid Ali and Shafqat Ali, convicted for gang-raping a French tourist in front of her children. The incident took place on September 9, 2020, when the victim's car broke down on the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway near Lahore . The attackers broke a window and dragged her out at gunpoint before raping her in front of her three children.

Investigation progress How investigation led to the rapists The investigation into the crime was swift, with mobile phone data and DNA evidence being key to identifying the attackers. The woman, who held French-Pakistani dual heritage, later recognized both men during legal proceedings, and one of them, Shafqat, confessed before a magistrate. An anti-terrorism court convicted the duo in March 2021 on charges of gang rape, kidnapping, robbery and terrorism-related offenses.

Appeal outcome Appeals dismissed, sentences upheld The convicts had appealed against their conviction, arguing inconsistencies in the prosecution's case and unreliable evidence. However, prosecutors argued that the trial court had carefully examined all material before delivering its verdict in 2021. The LHC judges agreed with these arguments and dismissed the appeals, thereby upholding the death sentences handed down by the trial court.

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