Pakistan's military tests Fatah-3 supersonic cruise missile with advanced navigation
Pakistan's military has pulled off a successful test of the Fatah-3, a supersonic cruise missile designed for long-range precision strikes.
Thanks to advanced navigation technology, it hits targets fast and accurately, showing off some serious upgrades in Pakistan's defense game.
Fatah-3 boosts Army Rocket Force Command
Adding Fatah-3 gives the Army Rocket Force Command more range and flexibility, making Pakistan's conventional defenses stronger.
The launch was closely watched by top military leaders and scientists.
President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir, and the Services Chiefs congratulated the teams involved in the launch, with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi describing it as "a major milestone in the country's defense capabilities" and a "significant advancement in the defense sector."