Adding Fatah-3 gives the Army Rocket Force Command more range and flexibility, making Pakistan's conventional defenses stronger.

The launch was closely watched by top military leaders and scientists.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir, and the Services Chiefs congratulated the teams involved in the launch, with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi describing it as "a major milestone in the country's defense capabilities" and a "significant advancement in the defense sector."