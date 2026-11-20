Pakistan's Musadik Malik in New Delhi for SCO Civilisational Dialogue
Pakistan's Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Minister Musadik Malik is in New Delhi for the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, where the key meeting of the SCO nations would be held in New Delhi from November 20-22.
Malik, who joined Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet last year, is known for his work on water and energy issues.
Malik speaks on Indus Treaty tensions
Malik has recently spoken out about the Indus Water Treaty, a big point of tension between India and Pakistan.
While he doesn't directly handle it, his presence in India could be a quiet step toward easing recent strains after last year's Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.