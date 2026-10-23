Palestinian citizens in Israel mobilize against Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right coalition
Palestinian citizens in Israel are rallying to try to unseat Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right coalition in the upcoming elections.
Making up about 20% of the population, their votes could be key.
Ahmad Tibi, leader of the Ta'al party, is urging Palestinians to turn out in big numbers, saying it's crucial for real change.
Palestinian parties 12-15 parliamentary seats
Palestinian parties like Ra'am and the Joint List are expected to win 12 to 15 seats in parliament, but working with Jewish Israeli opposition parties remains tough since many won't partner with Arab politicians.
Despite setbacks, like Israel's supreme court effectively forcing Abu Shehadeh to drop out of the race last month over an article about the 7 October Hamas-led attacks, many Palestinians are motivated by fears of more far-right policies and want to prevent moves like annexation or ethnic cleansing.
High turnout could seriously impact who leads Israel next.