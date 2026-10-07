Palestinian man killed, 9 wounded in Burqa clashes with settlers
World
Tensions flared in the West Bank village of Burqa, where a 44-year-old Palestinian man lost his life and nine others were hurt during clashes involving Israeli settlers and military forces.
The violence reportedly started after an Israeli civilian was injured by stone-throwing, leading to military intervention.
While Palestinian officials blamed "occupation forces and settlers" for the casualties, Israel pointed to the injury of an Israeli civilian by stone-throwing as its reason for stepping in.
Region tense after settler resident clashes
The region remains on edge, with confrontations between settlers and Palestinian residents.
The U.N. has spoken out against these incidents before, but so far, peace has been slow.