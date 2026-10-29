Palestinian President Abbas ready to restart talks pending Israeli government
World
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says he is ready to restart peace talks with Israel, following Israel's recent election.
Speaking in Cyprus, Abbas emphasized that Palestinians remain committed to peace and are just waiting for Israel's new government to form before starting any dialogue.
The Israeli-Palestinian peace process has been stalled for years, under Prime Minister Netanyahu's time in office.
Israel faces coalition, West Bank pressure
Israel's latest election did not give a clear win to either Netanyahu or his main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, so coalition talks are now on the table.
But with Netanyahu's allies pushing for more control over the West Bank, finding common ground is not getting any easier.
These political twists keep making it harder to resolve a conflict.