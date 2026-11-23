Parastoo Ahmadi flogged after livestream for violating Iran's dress code
Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her band and production team were flogged after performing in a live-streamed concert where Ahmadi wore a sleeveless dress, breaking Iran's strict dress code for women.
Found guilty of "offending public decency" back in June, they also received a two-year ban on leaving the country and audiovisual activities.
Their appeal didn't work, and the sentence was carried out on November 23, 2026.
Activists, artists condemn Parastoo Ahmadi flogging
The flogging has sparked strong backlash from artists and human rights activists in Iran, who called it a violation of basic freedoms.
Bahar Ghandehari, director of advocacy at the US-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), said "Parastoo Ahmadi's flogging for singing and dressing as she chooses is a flagrant violation of her fundamental rights and a chilling demonstration of the Iranian authorities' determination to suppress women's freedoms and to violently punish anyone who dares to challenge their discriminatory laws and policies."
The incident echoes ongoing tensions in the country over strict dress codes, reminding many of the protests that followed Mahsa Amini's death in 2022.