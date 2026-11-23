Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her band and production team were flogged after performing in a live-streamed concert where Ahmadi wore a sleeveless dress, breaking Iran's strict dress code for women.

Found guilty of "offending public decency" back in June, they also received a two-year ban on leaving the country and audiovisual activities.

Their appeal didn't work, and the sentence was carried out on November 23, 2026.