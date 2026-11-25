Fattahi was killed on Saturday night inside her family's home in Sanandaj's Naysar area, according to the human rights organization Hengaw.

According to Hengaw, she told her family she was pregnant the week before, and her parents beat her before strangling her.

Hengaw and another rights group, Hana, described the killing as an "honor killing."

However, there is a discrepancy in reports regarding Fattahi's age. While the police identified her as 19, Hana said she was only 16.