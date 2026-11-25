Iranian woman tells parents she's pregnant; they strangle her
What's the story
The parents of a teenage Iranian woman have been arrested in Sanandaj, Iran, for allegedly killing their daughter after she told them that she was two months pregnant. The case came to light after cops went to the house after a report of a young woman's death. The police, citing the parents, said the motive was "family disputes" but concluded that she had been killed.
Age discrepancy
Discrepancy in victim's age
Fattahi was killed on Saturday night inside her family's home in Sanandaj's Naysar area, according to the human rights organization Hengaw.
According to Hengaw, she told her family she was pregnant the week before, and her parents beat her before strangling her.
Hengaw and another rights group, Hana, described the killing as an "honor killing."
However, there is a discrepancy in reports regarding Fattahi's age. While the police identified her as 19, Hana said she was only 16.
Rising violence
Third murder of young woman in over a week
Fattahi's death is the third high-profile murder of a young woman in Iran in just over a week, as per Iran International.
On November 18, Sadaf Haghbin was shot dead at her birthday party by a former boyfriend.
Just days before that, 16-year-old schoolgirl Sogand Sayadi died after falling from a building amid fears of domestic violence.
Teachers she had warned school staff that her father would kill her if they sent her home with him.
Violence statistics
84 women, girls killed between March 21 and October 13
Between March 21 and October 13, at least 84 women and girls were killed in Iran. In 75 cases, the killer was allegedly someone they knew.
The number is only the ones that reached the media.
Currently, Under Article 301 of Iran's Islamic Penal Code, fathers or paternal grandfathers who kill their children are exempt from qisas (retribution in kind.)