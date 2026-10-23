Paris closes major museums as nationwide protests prompt security surge
World
Paris is shutting down big museums like the Louvre this Saturday, hoping to avoid a repeat of last week's violent protests.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez says elite police will be out in force, with 70,000 officers across the country working to keep things calm during demonstrations over rising living costs.
Art Basel cancels Grand Palais shows
The unrest isn't just in Paris: cities like Orleans are seeing major protests too, especially with 30,000 people expected at an anti-far-right rally during Marine Le Pen's party congress.
Even Art Basel Paris has canceled its weekend shows at the Grand Palais because of safety worries.