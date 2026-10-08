Paris student protests escalate, tear gas used, 6,600 arrested nationwide

The main issues? Underfunded schools and not enough teachers. Many students say they won't back down until real changes happen.

Sofia Ferdials, one of the protesters, said they're determined to keep going for better education.

Even as Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu criticized the violence and accused politicians of using the protests for election points, the protests have drawn trade unions and political groups.

For now, students are standing strong on their demands for a fairer education system.