Paris student protests escalate, tear gas used, 6,600 arrested nationwide
Student protests in Paris are ramping up as young people demand better school funding and conditions.
On Thursday, October 8, things got tense when students blocked Helene Boucher High School, and police responded with tear gas.
Since late September, over 6,600 people have been arrested across France, and hundreds of schools have shut down during the unrest.
Students demand funding and more teachers
The main issues? Underfunded schools and not enough teachers. Many students say they won't back down until real changes happen.
Sofia Ferdials, one of the protesters, said they're determined to keep going for better education.
Even as Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu criticized the violence and accused politicians of using the protests for election points, the protests have drawn trade unions and political groups.
For now, students are standing strong on their demands for a fairer education system.