Partial collapse in Istanbul's Maltepe traps at least 7 people
World
Early Thursday morning, part of a building in Istanbul's Maltepe district collapsed, trapping at least seven people, including a 6-year-old child.
The lower three floors gave way just before dawn.
Officials are still figuring out what caused it and are worried about more of the building coming down as rescue teams work.
Rescuers pull 5 survivors, contact child
Rescuers have safely evacuated people from the upper floors and pulled five survivors from the debris so far.
They've managed to contact the trapped child, but unstable conditions are making things tough.
Nearby buildings were also cleared out just in case.
Incidents like this highlight why Turkey is pushing to replace older buildings with safer ones, especially in areas prone to earthquakes.