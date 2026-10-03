Passengers restrain copilot after midair attack on flydubai flight
World
A flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv had a scary moment when a copilot attacked the captain midair.
Thanks to quick-thinking passengers, like Tali Manes, who noticed something was off and raised the alarm, the situation was brought under control before things got worse.
Flight carrying 156 lands in Tabuk
After Captain Smit Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, passengers Yaniv Hayoun and Shota Musaev jumped in to help, tying up the copilot with wired headsets.
With help from other pilots on board, they landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Authorities are now investigating what happened on this flight carrying 156 people.