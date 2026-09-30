Patrick Branco Ruivo resigns over Eiffel Tower 'invisible' staff controversy
World
Patrick Branco Ruivo, the head of the company running the Eiffel Tower, is resigning after a controversy where female staff were told to stay out of sight during a religious group's visit.
An internal review called this move "unacceptable" and found operational flaws and shortcomings in organizing the visit.
Ruivo will officially leave at the end of 2026.
Staff strike over 'invisible' instructions
The incident sparked a staff strike on September 7, shutting down the tower as workers protested being asked to make female employees "invisible."
Employees said they were shocked by these instructions.