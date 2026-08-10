Why Pakistan's song on Mecca defense pact is inviting backlash

Released on August 7, alongside the treaty signing, the anthem features orchestral crescendos, traditional Arabic percussion, and heavy Urdu-Arabic vocal arrangements, as per Firstpost.

The lyrics frame the trilateral collective defense treaty as a religious mandate with phrases like "One God, One Prophet, One Holy Quran, One Qibla, Three Flags, One Heart."

The video features a montage of military hardware and political leadership including Pakistani JF-17 Thunder jets, Turkish Bayraktar Akinci drones, and Saudi F-15 fighters flying in formation.