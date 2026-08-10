Why Pakistan's song on Mecca defense pact is inviting backlash
What's the story
The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, signed last week in Islam's holiest city, Saudi Arabia's Mecca, has been met with an unexpected public relations backlash. The center of the controversy is a seven-minute-long patriotic anthem released by Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and Pakistan Studio HD. Titled ONE SHIELD - Pakistan * Saudi Arabia * Turkiye (subtitled The Great Alliance of Islam), it was meant to showcase pan-Islamic defense solidarity but has instead drawn mockery online.
Production details
Anthem frames trilateral defense treaty as a religious mandate
Released on August 7, alongside the treaty signing, the anthem features orchestral crescendos, traditional Arabic percussion, and heavy Urdu-Arabic vocal arrangements, as per Firstpost.
The lyrics frame the trilateral collective defense treaty as a religious mandate with phrases like "One God, One Prophet, One Holy Quran, One Qibla, Three Flags, One Heart."
The video features a montage of military hardware and political leadership including Pakistani JF-17 Thunder jets, Turkish Bayraktar Akinci drones, and Saudi F-15 fighters flying in formation.
Social media reaction
Mockery, memes flood internet after anthem release
Within hours of its upload, social media platforms were flooded with memes, parodies, and critical commentary analyzing the PR campaign.
Many argued that lowering a major international defense pact to the level of a pop music video drop cheapens the gravity of the situation.
Defense scholars noted that nuclear security alliances are typically communicated through proper diplomatic communiques and clear strategic posture, not seven-minute musical anthems featuring dramatic voiceovers.
Criticism
Critics mock Pakistan military establishment
Online commentators pointed out the absurdity of a country seeking financial lifelines while portraying itself as the military guardian of the wealthy Gulf oil states.
Critics on social media labeled the production "mercenary PR," mocking the military establishment for "singing for Arab capital" while everyday citizens in Islamabad and Karachi grapple with rolling blackouts and economic stagnation.
International response
Iran mocked agreement; India's MEA maintained formal stance
Coming to reactions against the pact, Iran mocked the agreement and its accompanying media hype.
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) maintained a formal stance. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India was "closely following developments."
Indian social media handles and television news channels did troll the song, though.
The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement itself is a significant realignment of regional security architecture in recent years, with an armed attack against any one state regarded as an attack against them all.