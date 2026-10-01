Pentagon launches Project Meridian with Elon Musk and Palmer Luckey
World
The Pentagon just kicked off Project Meridian, a new push to figure out what the battlefields of tomorrow might look like.
Big names like Elon Musk and Palmer Luckey are on board, teaming up with policy experts and academics to help the US military stay ahead as tech keeps evolving.
Emil Michael directs 120 day review
Working under the direction of Defense Department CTO Emil Michael, with Musk, Anduril founder Palmer Luckey, and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich co-leading the project, the team has 120 days to suggest fresh ideas for advanced military tech: think autonomous systems and drones.
The Pentagon even announced an Autonomous Warfare Command, hoping industry leaders like Musk and Luckey can offer real insights into what's coming next in defense.