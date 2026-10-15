Pentagon may delay report on Iran elementary school deaths
The Pentagon is considering delaying its report on a US airstrike in Iran that killed more than 150 people, including at least 123 children, at an elementary school.
The release could be pushed until after the November 2026 midterm elections, though nothing is official yet.
This move has sparked questions about transparency and timing.
Iran airstrike report largely complete
The strike killed more than 150 people, with investigators blaming bad intelligence and outdated images.
Even though the report is largely complete, it has not been published.
Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper says being open about mistakes is crucial so things can improve.
Meanwhile, more than 70 Democratic lawmakers have asked for answers on civilian casualties, and US Central Command is meeting to figure out how to prevent tragedies like this in the future.