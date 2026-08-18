Regional war could trigger nuclear escalation, US defense official warns
What's the story
A Pentagon official has warned that a regional conflict could lead to the use of nuclear weapons, potentially resulting in a wider escalation. Elbridge Colby, Under Secretary of War for Policy, said such a conflict is more dangerous than a surprise mass attack on the United States. He added that large-scale nuclear strikes on the US would deter countries capable of launching them.
Escalation fears
Colby expresses concern over regional wars at defense symposium
Colby voiced his concerns about regional wars at the 2026 United States Strategic Command Deterrence Symposium.
He said, "What I would fear more is a regional war."
He described this as a "kind of local war, conventional war that might have local employment, God forbid, of nuclear weapons that could escalate from there as it expanded outward."
Deterrent strategy
Colby emphasizes need for nuclear deterrent modernization
Colby called for the modernization of America's nuclear deterrent, calling it "the single most important initiative for the American military."
He emphasized this would not limit options for the president but rather add credible ones.
This comes after US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that the Trump administration discussed using nuclear weapons against Iran in high-level strategy meetings without providing any evidence.
Unfounded allegation
Trump administration allegedly discussed using nukes against Iran: Greene
Greene had said, "They are discussing using nuclear weapons on Iran in strategy meetings." She added, "It's real. I'm not speculating, I know."
However, no evidence has been provided to support her claim.
Colby also spoke about the unprecedented strategic problem posed by both China and Russia as potential nuclear peers for the United States.
"Unlike during the Cold War, the United States now faces two potential nuclear peers—China and Russia."