Pentagon updates war casualty database; shows over 600 casualties
What's the story
The Pentagon has updated its official war casualty database, revealing a significant increase in the number of troops wounded in the ongoing conflict with Iran. The new figures, added over the weekend, show more than 140 additional wounded service members, pushing the total past 600. The Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS) also introduced a new category called "Overseas Operations," which records casualties from July 7 onward.
Dispute details
Controversy surrounds updated casualty figures
The updated database now records 14 service members killed and over 400 wounded in the earlier phase of the US-Iran war, known as "Operation Epic Fury."
These figures have been disputed after the Pentagon had earlier reduced the numbers from 18 deaths and 482 wounded.
The dispute arises after a ceasefire with Iran collapsed on July 6, leading to near-daily airstrikes.
Legal implications
Administration seeks to distinguish military action phases
The Trump administration is now trying to separate the renewed military campaign from "Operation Epic Fury."
This move is conjectured to be linked to the War Powers Act of 1973, which requires congressional approval to continue military operations beyond 60 days.
The administration argues that the April ceasefire paused this timeline on May 1 for the conflict's initial phase.
Political pushback
Lawmakers challenge administration's war powers interpretation
Lawmakers from both parties have questioned the administration's interpretation of the War Powers Act timeline.
Republican House member Thomas Massie criticized the Pentagon's approach, saying, "The reality: By going more than 90 days without congressional authorization...the defense secretary, Pete Hegseth...IS BREAKING THE LAW and must be held accountable."
Data clarification
Pentagon addresses earlier data disruption and new category concerns
The Pentagon's acting press secretary, Joel Valdez, explained that the earlier decline in casualty figures was due to temporary data disruptions on the DCAS website.
However, the new "Overseas Operations" category doesn't provide much context or specify which conflict these casualties are linked to.
Despite this lack of clarity, it includes a list of service members killed in Jordan and Iraq.