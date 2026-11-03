Pepco substation failure cuts Foggy Bottom power for over 1,100

Over 1,100 people in D.C.'s Foggy Bottom lost power on Monday when a Pepco substation failed, causing smoke, a manhole explosion, and traffic light outages near the State Department.

The blackout disrupted government offices and the World Bank, but crews managed to get things running again by afternoon.

Interestingly, the US Department of Energy had put out an emergency order effective October 13-16 to help prevent possible electricity supply issues.